Hibakusha Group "Disappointed" in Japan over Nuke Ban Treaty

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The leader of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors voiced disappointment in the Japanese government over the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, at a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday.

"We, hibakusha, are disappointed," Toshiyuki Mimaki, who heads the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said, blaming the government for having not signed the treaty or participated as an observer in the first meeting of its signatories.

Kishida admitted that the treaty is an "important as an exit for a world without nuclear weapons," but noted that the tough security situation will not change without having nuclear powers change their stances.

Referring to the Hiroshima Action Plan, which he unveiled in his speech at a review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, earlier this week, the prime minister said, "By making concrete steps under these initiatives, we aim to move the situation toward a world without nuclear weapons."

Also at the meeting, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoshi Odawara said that the government is sticking to the three non-nuclear principles of not possessing or making nuclear weapons or letting them be brought into Japan and is not planning to review them, in response to a request to make legislation for the principles.

