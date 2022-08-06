Holding State Funeral for Ex-PM Abe "Appropriate": Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday defended the government's decision to hold a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as "appropriate."

"It is appropriate to hold a funeral (for Abe) as an official state event and invite representatives from foreign countries," Kishida told a press conference in the western city of Hiroshima.

"I want to give (the public) full explanations (about the state funeral) through various opportunities," Kishida said.

Public opinion is divided over the state funeral for Abe, who was shot to death during a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8.

Meanwhile, Kishida expressed his determination to make full efforts to hold successfully the 2023 Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

