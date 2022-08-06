Japan Logs 227,554 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 227,554 on Saturday, rising by 5,297 from a week earlier and standing above 200,000 for the fifth straight day.

The country logged 152 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients climbed by 11 from the previous day to 567.

In Tokyo alone, 30,970 new infections were confirmed, down by 2,496 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases rose 2.5 pct from a week earlier to 32,479.6.

The Japanese capital reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Friday to 37.

Among other prefectures in the country, Iwate, Hyogo, Hiroshima and Kochi saw their respective daily counts of new infections hit new record highs.

