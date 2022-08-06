Tokyo Records 30,970 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 30,970 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, logging a decrease of 2,496 cases from a week before.
The Japanese capital reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Friday to 37.
The seven-day average of new cases rose 2.5 pct from a week earlier to 32,479.6.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]