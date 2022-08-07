Kishida Planning to Replace 3 of 4 Key LDP Executives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to replace three of the party's four key executives in a cabinet and LDP leadership team reshuffle on Wednesday, informed sources said Sunday.

The three are LDP General Council chairman Tatsuo Fukuda, Election Strategy Headquarters chief Toshiaki Endo and Policy Research Council head Sanae Takaichi. Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to stay on.

On Sunday, Kishida met with Motegi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda at the prime minister's office, apparently having talks on the personnel matter.

Kishida may appoint a former cabinet minister and member of the largest intraparty faction, which was previously led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to the post of policy research council head, the sources said.

The possible appointment is aimed at ensuring the stability of the Kishida administration by making it clear that the party will be run mainly by its three largest factions, including those led by Kishida and LDP Vice President Taro Aso, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]