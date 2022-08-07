26,313 People Newly Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 26,313 people were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo on Sunday, down by 5,228 people from a week earlier, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said.

Twelve new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 36, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day moving average of new infections fell 1.4 pct week on week to 31,732.7.

