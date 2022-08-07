2 Chinese Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkaku Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard vessels intruded on Sunday into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which are claimed by China.

As the Chinese government vessels were moving to approach a Japanese fishing boat, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship secured the safety of the fishing boat and warned the Chinese vessels to leave Japanese waters.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha, the Haijing vessels entered Japanese waters, including from south-southwest of Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain, at around 1:45-2:00 p.m. (4:45-5:00 a.m. GMT) and left the waters from west-southwest of the island at around 3:40 p.m.

