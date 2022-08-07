Figure Skating Star Yuzuru Hanyu Opens Official YouTube Channel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu opened his official YouTube channel on Sunday, after he announced his retirement from competition last month.

In the first video uploaded on the channel "HANYU YUZURU" the same day, Hanyu, 27, said he hopes that viewers will see his skating performance on the channel.

"I will continue to work hard on skating," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]