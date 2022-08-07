Nagano Gov. Abe Defeats 2 Challengers to Win 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Shuichi Abe, governor of Nagano Prefecture in central Japan, defeated two challengers in Sunday's gubernatorial election to secure a fourth term.

Although he was not officially endorsed by any party, Abe, 61, received wide-ranging support, including from the prefectural chapters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Voter turnout came to a record low of 40.94 pct.

During the campaign, the incumbent governor vowed to overcome the spread of the novel coronavirus and rising prices and promote industrial development, childcare support and decarbonization.

His two contenders were Chuichi Kanai, 72, a former member of the Ueda city assembly, backed by the Japanese Communist Party, and former welfare facility worker Shigeo Kusama, 72.

