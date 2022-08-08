Japan Govt Workers to See 1st Pay Hike in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority recommended Monday that central government workers' monthly salaries and bonuses be raised for the first time in three years in fiscal 2022, which started in April.

In its recommendation to parliament and the cabinet, the agency called for raising government employees' monthly salaries by 0.23 pct, or 921 yen, and their annual bonuses by an equivalent of 0.1 month's worth of salary to 4.4 months.

Government workers' annual pay is expected to rise by 55,000 yen on average. This may affect salaries paid to local government workers.

A tally by the agency showed that central government workers' current average monthly salaries, at 405,049 yen, were 921 yen lower than those of private-sector employees.

This is apparently because some companies' earnings have recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government workers' bonuses were 0.11 month smaller than those of private-sector employees, according to the tally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]