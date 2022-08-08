Japan Records 1.5 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,506,814 new coronavirus cases in the past week, with the weekly figure topping 1 million for the third consecutive week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 14,302,885 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's daily count of new infection cases has been exceeding 200,000 since Tuesday, and hit a record high of some 249,700 Wednesday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly infection cases at 222,129, followed by Osaka at 140,004, Aichi at 100,461, Kanagawa at 96,534 and Saitama at 84,558.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,084 from a week earlier to 33,711, with the pace of increase accelerating from the previous week, when 712 new deaths were confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]