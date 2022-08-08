U.N. Chief Calls Attacks on Ukrainian N-Plant "Suicidal"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that recent attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine are "suicidal."

He made the remark at a news conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

While Guterres did not state which country had attacked the nuclear plant, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the attacks, he said he supports efforts to stabilize the situation so that officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency can visit the facility.

On Saturday, Guterres attended for the first time an annual peace memorial ceremony held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which suffered U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. He became the first sitting U.N. chief to join the event in 12 years.

In his speech during the ceremony, he called for no first use of nuclear weapons by the world's five major nuclear powers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]