Japanese MSDF Member Attacked in Solomon Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands, the Japanese Embassy in the South Pacific island country said.

The MSDF member was attacked with what appeared to be a knife during a memorial ceremony held near Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal between Japan and the United States in World War II.

The attacked member was attending the ceremony along with three other crew members of the MSDF's Kirisame destroyer.

New Zealand media and others reported that the MSDF member was slightly injured after being stabbed with scissors in the neck and that the attacker was a mentally unstable local man, who was caught at the scene and handed over to police.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]