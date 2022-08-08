2 State-Run Tokyo Universities to Begin Merger Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, both state-run universities in Japan, plan to begin merger talks, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The two universities are aiming to integrate operations and apply for financial assistance from a planned state fund designed to support internationally competitive educational and research institutes.

Both are on the Japanese education ministry’s list of state-run universities expected to perform the world’s highest level of education and research activity. It will be the first time ever that such universities merge.

It remains to be seen whether the two universities will merge into a single entity or create a new organization under which the two will operate as separate entities.

The two universities separately said there is nothing that can be announced at this time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]