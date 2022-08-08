Hagiuda to Be Kept as Economy Min. or Picked as LDP Exec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen retaining Koichi Hagiuda, 58, as economy, trade and industry minister or assigning him to one of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's four key executive posts.

At an extraordinary meeting Monday, LDP executives agreed to leave the upcoming reshuffle of the cabinet and the party's leadership team completely up to Kishida, the LDP's president.

In Wednesday's reshuffle, Tetsuo Saito, 70, a lawmaker of the LDP's junior coalition partner, Komeito, is expected to keep his cabinet seat as land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister.

At the LDP meeting, Kishida said, "I'd like to conduct the personnel shakeup early so that we can concentrate on overcoming difficulties and implementing our policies under the new administration."

"I would appreciate it if you give me strong support in order to fulfill the expectations of the public," he added.

