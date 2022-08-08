Japan, U.N. Call for Easing Tensions over Taiwan, Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday agreed on the importance of easing tensions over Taiwan and Ukraine.

Maintaining the international order based on the rule of law has been put at risk due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and China's military activities over Taiwan, including massive drills, Hayashi told Guterres at a meeting in Tokyo.

The two officials shared serious concerns about the situations and confirmed the importance of de-escalating the tensions.

Hayashi again criticized China for firing into Japan's exclusive economic zone some of the ballistic missiles launched as part of the drills.

The officials agreed that the two sides will closely work together to deal with issues the international community faces, including strengthening of U.N. functions.

