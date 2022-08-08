Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Down 1,700

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 137,856 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down 1,717 from a week before.

New fatalities numbered 150, while severely ill coronavirus patients increased by four from Sunday to 555.

Tokyo reported 17,884 new positive cases, down 4,074 from a week earlier. Its daily coronavirus count fell below 20,000 for the first time in 20 days.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by three from Sunday to 39.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 3.0 pct from a week earlier to 31,150.7.

