2 Chinese Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard vessels intruded into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa from Sunday to Monday, repeatedly approaching a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area.

The Japan Coast Guard secured the safety of the fishing boat and warned the Chinese vessels to leave Japanese waters.

It was the 16th intrusion into Japanese waters around the Senkaku chain by Chinese governments ships this year. The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The two Haijing ships sailed in Japanese waters for about two hours from around 1:45 p.m. Sunday (4:45 a.m. GMT), shadowing the fishing boat, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

Although the two Chinese vessels left the Japanese waters, they entered the waters again from a point east of Minamikojima and elsewhere between 11:40 p.m. Sunday and 12:20 a.m. Monday to approach the fishing boat.

