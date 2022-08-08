MSDF Holds Drill for Situation Endangering National Survival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted a military drill to deal with a possible situation posing a threat to Japan's existence as defined by national security laws, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Monday.

It was the first time for Japan to conduct a military exercise with the full process starting with recognizing the situation as one that threatens national existence and ending with tackling the situation through the use of force, Kishi told a news conference.

The drill was held over the six days through Wednesday during the U.S.-led Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, naval exercises.

According to the Defense Ministry, the MSDF destroyers Izumo and Takanami took part in the drill.

The drill was conducted using the framework of the RIMPAC's scenario training, in which participating countries work together to tackle a hypothetical attack on a third-party country.

