Japan May Use Vaccines Effective against Omicron from Oct.

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry expert team Monday decided to start administering improved COVID-19 vaccines effective against omicron variants as early as mid-October.

All generations who have received at least two coronavirus vaccine shots will be eligible for the new vaccines under development by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. The vaccination costs will be entirely financed with public money.

The improved vaccines are based on coronavirus strains including the BA.1 omicron. The vaccines are considered effective to some extent against the prevailing BA.5 omicron.

If the vaccines win regulatory approval, Japan will start importing them as early as September.

Japan’s current seventh wave of COVID-19 is being driven by the spread of the BA.5 omicron.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]