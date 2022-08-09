Nagasaki Mayor Calls for Nuke Weapons Abolition at Memorial Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue called for the abolition of nuclear weapons in an annual peace declaration on Tuesday, 77 years after his southwestern Japan city was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb.

"No matter what, nuclear weapons must not be used!" Taue said at an annual memorial ceremony at a Nagasaki park while citing a story of a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor whose lower body was left paralyzed.

He said that nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use such weapons in his war in Ukraine.

"The belief that even though nuclear weapons are possessed they probably will not be used is a fantasy, nothing more than a mere hope," he said.

"We must recognize that ridding ourselves of nuclear weapons is the only realistic way of protecting the Earth and humankind's future at this very moment," Taue said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]