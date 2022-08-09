Kishida to Name Hagiuda as LDP Policy Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to name economy minister Koichi Hagiuda as chairman of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, sources familiar with the matter said.

The appointment of Hagiuda to the key party post comes as part of Kishida's plan to reshuffle his cabinet and the LDP leadership team on Wednesday. Kishida is president of the party.

Toshiaki Endo, chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee, is likely to be named chairman of the party's General Council, the sources said.

Hiroshi Moriyama, former parliamentary affairs chief at the LDP, has emerged as a candidate for the post of chairman of the Election Strategy Committee, the sources said.

Hagiuda belongs to the LDP's largest faction that was previously led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and was known as a close aide to Abe.

