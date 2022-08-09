Tokyo Marks Record 14th "Extremely Hot" Day This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of "extremely hot" days with the maximum temperature above 35 degrees Celsius reached 14 in Tokyo on Tuesday, setting a new record.

Temperatures rose as high as 35.7 degrees at the central Tokyo observation point in Kitanomaru Park near the Imperial Palace in the capital's Chiyoda Ward.

The previous record for extremely hot days was set in 1995 and 2010, when the observation point was located in the nearby Otemachi district.

Due to a Pacific high pressure system, temperatures also topped 35 degrees in many other areas in eastern to western Japan the same day.

The city of Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, registered 38.6 degrees, and the city of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, logged 38.4 degrees.

