Kishida Picks Takaichi as Economic Security Minister

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to name LDP Policy Research Council chair Sanae Takaichi, 61, as economic security minister, sources said Tuesday.

Kishida will also appoint former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, 66, as defense minister and LDP Public Relations Headquarters chair Taro Kono, 59, as digital minister in Wednesday's reshuffle of the cabinet and the LDP leadership team.

Nine people will fill ministerial positions for their first time.

Minoru Terada, 64, special adviser to the prime minister, will be named as internal affairs minister, House of Representatives lawmaker Yasuhiro Hanashi, 62, as justice minister, and Lower House lawmaker Keiko Nagaoka, 68, as education minister.

LDP Chief Deputy Secretary-General Akihiro Nishimura, 62, will become environment minister. Lower House member Koichi Tani, 70, will double as chairman of the National Public Safety Commission and minister in charge of disaster management.

