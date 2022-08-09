2 Tokyo Universities Announce Launch of Integration Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, both national universities in Japan, announced Tuesday that they will start talks on their integration.

The two, which are among the country’s leading universities in terms of science and engineering, and medical research capabilities, respectively, aim to enhance their international competitiveness through the integration, sources familiar with the matter said.

They are also seeking to be picked for the government’s program to create world-leading universities in Japan, the sources said. The initiative will provide tens of billions of yen in state aid per certified university.

The number of students, including those at graduate schools, stands at about 10,000 at Tokyo Institute of Technology and some 3,000 at Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

