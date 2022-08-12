Body-Cooling Goods Luring Customers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Clothing with fans and other body-cooling products are selling well in Japan amid the continuing summer heat following the earlier-than-usual end of the country's rainy season.

While the number of new novel coronavirus infection cases remains high, the popularity of products for people who go outside is recovering with no travel restrictions for the first time in three years this summer.

Clothing with attached small fans, made by work clothing maker Workman Co. <7564>, are attracting many customers.

Some such clothing items, available in more than 20 types, including for women, have already sold out, Workman officials said.

The fan-equipped clothing is used mainly at construction sites, but the number of people who wear such clothing during outdoor activities has surged, according to the officials.

