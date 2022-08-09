Japan Confirms 212,550 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 212,550 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up 1,561 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 278 cases, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 581, up 26 from Monday.

In Tokyo, 29,115 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, down 1,727 from a week before.

Twenty new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Monday to 40.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 3.5 pct from a week earlier to 30,904.

