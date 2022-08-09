Tokyo Logs 29,115 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 29,115 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down 1,727 from a week before.
Twenty new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from Monday to 40.
The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 3.5 pct from a week earlier to 30,904.
