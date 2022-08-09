Japanese Population in Tokyo Area Marks 1st Ever Drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese people living in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of Jan. 1 fell for the first time since statistics began in 1975, reflecting a decline in the number of births, a government survey showed Tuesday.

According to the internal affairs ministry survey, based on the nation's resident registry, the population of Japanese people in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa decreased by 34,498, or 0.10 pct, from a year before.

The number of Japanese people living in Japan fell by 619,140, or 0.50 pct, to 123,223,561, down for the 13th year in a row. The decline was the largest ever on record.

The number of foreign residents in Japan dropped by 107,202, or 3.81 pct, to 2,704,341, down for the second consecutive year. The fall is believed to reflect a decrease in the number of people moving to Japan from overseas due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Japanese babies born in the country in 2021 came to 812,036, marking a record low for the sixth straight year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]