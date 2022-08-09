Citizens File Suit to Block Ex-PM Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A group including citizens filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop the Japanese government from holding a planned state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death in July.

The 231 plaintiffs who filed the suit with Tokyo District Court claimed that the funeral would be unconstitutional. They also asked the court to issue an injunction to halt the funeral plan.

The suit was initiated by journalist Hajime Takano, economist Hiroshi Tanaka, former House of Councillors lawmaker Sadao Hirano and nine others.

The plaintiffs said in their complaint that the government is trying to push ahead with an administrative act that lack any legal basis.

As the Diet, Japan's parliament, has yet to discuss the funeral plan, holding a state funeral would violate the Constitution's Article 41, which stipulates that the Diet is the country's highest organ of state power, the complaint said.

