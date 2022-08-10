Japan FTC to Probe Mobile Carriers over “1-Yen Smartphone”

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission is slated to launch a survey on excessive discounts of smartphones offered under so-called “1-yen handset” campaigns.

Subject to the investigation are the country’s four major mobile phone carriers--NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. <9433>, SoftBank Corp. <9434> and Rakuten Mobile Inc.--and their outlets.

If marketing practices that may lead to dumping are confirmed, the FTC will call for redressing such practices, the antimonopoly watchdog said Tuesday.

For package deals covering mobile service subscriptions and handsets, the telecommunications business law stipulates the upper limit of discounts at 20,000 yen, or 22,000 yen including tax.

In reality, however, mobile carrier outlets, engaged in increasingly fierce price competitions, are offering price cuts of well over 20,000 yen by also applying their own discounts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]