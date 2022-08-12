Use of "Help Mark" Symbol Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The use of the "Help Mark" symbol by people with hidden disabilities or illnesses who need assistance is spreading across Japan, after it was created by the Tokyo metropolitan government 10 years ago.

The free-of-charge distribution of tags with the symbol started in all 47 prefectures in the country by October last year.

Based on a proposal by a Tokyo metropolitan assembly member with hip prosthesis, the symbol was created in 2012. It features a white cross and heart on a red background.

Help Mark tags are usually attached to bags and others. Cards with the symbol are also carried by those in need for assistance, with information such as what kind of help they need and their emergency contacts written on the cards.

In March last year, the government of Sumida Ward in eastern Tokyo newly created 29 types of stickers designed to be put on Help Mark tags and others to show specific user problems, through consultations with groups of people with disabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]