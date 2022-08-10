Ohtani Matches Babe Ruth with Double-Digit Wins, Home Runs

Newsfrom Japan

Oakland, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first Major League Baseball player to achieve double-digit wins and home runs in a single season since Babe Ruth in 1918.

The Los Angeles Angels star notched his 10th win of the season by allowing no runs on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He hit his 25th home run of the season in the seventh inning, or the 118th of his MLB career, the second-most by a Japanese-born Major Leaguer following 175 home runs by Hideki Matsui.

Ohtani marked his first win of the season on April 20 and posted six straight wins since June 9. He had recorded three consecutive losses since claiming his ninth win.

The league created the so-called Shohei Ohtani rule this season to allow a starting pitcher to stay as a designated hitter even after the pitching duties are done.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]