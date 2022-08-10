Kishida Launches New Cabinet, Retaining Key Ministers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched his new cabinet Wednesday, retaining key ministers and bringing in experienced former ministers apparently to ensure the stability of his government.

At the same time, Kishida renewed 14 of the 19 ministerial posts, reflecting the prime minister's aim to highlight that his government is making a fresh start, in the face of backlash against his administration over links between politicians and the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Members of Kishida's cabinet who stayed in their posts included Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, 59, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 61, and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, 69. Land minister Tetsuo Saito, 70, a member of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's junior coalition partner, was also kept in his position.

As defense minister, to work on strengthening Japan's defense capabilities partly in response to growing tensions over Taiwan, Kishida appointed former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, 66.

Katsunobu Kato, 66, who has served as chief cabinet secretary and health minister, has been appointed to the post of health minister for the third time. He will spearhead the government's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

