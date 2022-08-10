Japan Govt Debts Hit Record 1,255 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The balance of Japan's central government debts hit a record high of 1,255,193.2 billion yen as of the end of June, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The per capita amount is 10.05 million yen, based on the country's estimated population of 124.84 million as of July 1.

The severe fiscal situation continues, reflecting massive expenditures for COVID-19 measures and ballooning social security costs due to the aging population.

The total balance of debts, or the combined amount of government bonds and financing bills issued plus borrowings, rose 13,885.7 billion yen from the end of March.

The balance of financing bills grew 24,299.9 billion yen to 110,498.8 billion yen, while general bonds fell 7,075.9 billion yen to 984,335.3 billion yen.

