Japan Logs Record 250,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 250,403 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hitting a daily record high.

The figure surpassed the previous high of around 249,700 marked Aug. 3.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients went up by 16 from Tuesday to 597. A total of 251 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide.

Twenty of Japan's 47 prefectures saw record daily counts of new infections. The number of COVID-19 cases stood at 7,773 in Hokkaido, 4,199 in Miyagi, 18,862 in Aichi, 12,254 in Hyogo, 1,454 at Tokushima and 3,303 in Miyazaki.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 34,243 new cases, down 4,697 from a week before, and 17 new fatalities.

