Tokyo Reports 34,243 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 34,243 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down 4,697 from a week before.
Seventeen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital on the day. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria stood unchanged from Tuesday at 40.
The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 9.5 pct from a week earlier to 30,233.
