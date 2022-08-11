Empress Masako Attends Nightingale Medal Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako attended the 48th award ceremony for the Florence Nightingale Medal, held at a hotel in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Empress serves as honorary president of the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The ceremony was also attended by Crown Princess Kiko, who is honorary vice president of the Japanese Red Cross Society, Princess Nobuko, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, also a cousin of the Emperor Emeritus.

The Florence Nightingale Medal is awarded every two years to nurses from around the world who made outstanding achievements.

The 48th award ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

