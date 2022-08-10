2 Women in Kishida's New 19-Member Cabinet, Down by 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The new 19-member cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, launched on Wednesday, include two women, down by one from when the Kishida administration was inaugurated last October.

The new cabinet also includes nine who assumed cabinet posts for the first time, down by four.

Meanwhile, the average age of the 19 cabinet ministers plus Kishida stands at 62.7, up from 61.8.

The two female members are Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka and Sanae Takaichi, minister in charge of economic security.

The number of female cabinet members has been around one to three in recent years, since it stood at five following the September 2014 cabinet reshuffle by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who positioned women's empowerment as a key policy.

