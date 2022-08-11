Japan Cabinet Members Admit Links with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet admitted links with the religious group known as the Unification Church on the very day of the cabinet's launch Wednesday.

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who kept his ministerial post in the latest cabinet reshuffle, said that he attended an event related to the group in 2018.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, also retained in the post, said that he was interviewed in 2012 by the Sekai Nippo newspaper, which is said to be closely connected with the Unification Church.

Last week, Kishida instructed all cabinet members to check whether they had any connections with the religious group and make a disclosure if there is any.

Seven members of the previous cabinet who acknowledged such connections, including former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, lost their positions in Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]