Kishida Vows to Continue Explaining Plan on Abe State Funeral

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he will continue explaining to the public his government's plan to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is dividing public opinion in the country.

"I will continue carefully explaining (the state funeral plan) at various opportunities," Kishida told a press conference following the launch of his new cabinet.

Kishida noted that over the death of Abe, condolences and respect have been expressed in various forms from the international community, indicating that holding a state funeral for him is appropriate.

Meanwhile, Kishida reiterated his denial of any links between him and the Unification Church, which came into the spotlight following the assassination of Abe as the suspect reportedly had grudges against the religious group and believed that Abe had ties with the group.

He also denied that the Unification Church had influenced the policy-making process of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

