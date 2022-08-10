G-7 Urges Russia to Return Control of N-Plant to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Wednesday urged Russia to hand full control of a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine back to the Ukrainian side.

In a statement, the G-7 ministers demanded that Russia give back control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, currently occupied by the Russian military, to Ukraine and allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the plant to ensure its safety.

The ministers said they are "profoundly concerned" about Russia's occupation of Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Russia's actions are "endangering the population of Ukraine, neighboring states and the international community," the statement added.

The nuclear plant has sustained several attacks since Friday. Many experts and others are concerned that a nuclear disaster may occur.

