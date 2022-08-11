Strong Quake Hits Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, northern Japan, in the small hours of Thursday, measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 occurred around 12:53 a.m. (3:53 p.m. Wednesday GMT) at the depth of about 10 kilometers in the northern part of the Soya area in northern Hokkaido, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The reading of upper 5 was registered in the town of Nakagawa.

Northern Soya also had a major quake around 12:35 a.m., measuring lower 5 in Nakagawa.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]