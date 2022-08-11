9 Japanese in Ukraine for War with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nine Japanese people were among foreigners who entered Ukraine to fight for the country in the war with Russia as of Friday last week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

The number of such Japanese increased by one from July and compared with two from China and one from South Korea, the ministry said.

According to documents released by the ministry, 10 Japanese people have entered Ukraine to fight for the country since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and one of them left the country later.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that the number of foreign fighters in Ukraine decreased to 2,192 from 2,741 as a result of military operations by Russian forces and pro-Russian armed groups between early July and early August.

He added that 2,682 of the 7,282 foreigners who entered Ukraine since the start of the invasion have been killed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]