Strong Quakes Hit Northern Hokkaido

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake hit the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido early Thursday, measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.4, occurred around 12:53 a.m. (3:53 p.m. Wednesday GMT) at a depth of about 4 kilometers in the northern part of the Soya region in northern Hokkaido, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The reading of upper 5 was registered in the town of Nakagawa.

The northern Soya area was also hit by a quake around 12:35 a.m., which measured lower 5 in Nakagawa. The temblor had an estimated magnitude of 5.2 and the same focus as that of the later quake, according to the agency.

Quakes measuring up to 4 and 3 on the seismic intensity scale happened later in northern Soya and the northern part of the Kamikawa region, which neighbors the Soya region.

