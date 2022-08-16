"Oshikatsu" Idol Support Consumption Heating Up in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seeing a boost in consumption related to "oshikatsu," or the act of enthusiastically supporting idols or anime characters.

While events featuring idols and characters have once decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have taken to the internet to interact with each other and share reviews of goods.

Manufacturers have released products such as special hand fans, a necessity at concerts, and special containers for photographs of their favorite idols and characters.

Sanrio Co. <8136> released the Enjoy Idol Series lineup of merchandise for consumers to use specifically for oshikatsu in May 2019. Items include covers for hand fans and photo stands for pictures taken with idols, featuring designs including Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty.

The series is one of the most popular developed by the company, with cumulative sales as of the end of July reaching some 2.85 billion yen.

