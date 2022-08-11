47 Pct Oppose State Funeral for Abe: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday that 47.3 pct of respondents are in opposition to the government's plan to hold a state funeral for the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The figure compared with 30.5 pct in favor of the planned state funeral, costs of which will be covered fully by the state coffers, while 22.2 pct answered neither or said they do not know, according to the monthly survey.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided July 22 to hold a state funeral for Abe on Sept. 27 at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo. Abe was shot to death on July 8 while delivering an election campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara.

Among supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, the proportions of those backing the state funeral came to 52.4 pct and 44.1 pct, respectively, both higher than the rates of opponents, the Jiji Press poll showed.

Meanwhile, the share of opponents stood at 75.9 pct among backers of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and 63.0 pct among supporters of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), also an opposition party.

