Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 15 M.

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cumulative novel coronavirus cases topped 15 million Thursday as the seventh wave of infections continues amid the spread of the BA.5 omicron subvariant of the virus.

On the day, new COVID-19 cases came to 240,205 around the country, bringing the cumulative total to 15,143,597. The daily tally surpassed 200,000 for three straight days, with Thursday's figure growing by 1,527 from a week before.

The cumulative count reached 15 million less than a month after topping 10 million on July 14.

On Thursday, newly confirmed cases hit record daily highs in the northeastern prefectures of Yamagata and Fukushima, the central prefecture of Ishikawa, the western prefectures of Hyogo and Hiroshima, and the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 206 nationwide, bringing the cumulative death toll to 34,596. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by six from Wednesday to 603.

