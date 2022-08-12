INTERVIEW: Hanyu Speaks about Thoughts as Pro Skater

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu, in a recent interview with Jiji Press, spoke about his thoughts and aims as a professional performer.

Asked if he wants to run ice shows and tours as an organizer, Hanyu, who retired from competition and turned professional in July, said, "I'm now working while having such thoughts."

Noting that he is working out ideas about ice shows, Hanyu, 27, said: "I'm in the process to make plans while considering offering opportunities to deliver Yuzuru Hanyu's performances that everyone wants to see. I want to make preparations so that I can exceed your expectations when you actually see my performances."

The interview took place after Hanyu skated in a practice session dubbed "SharePractice" at Sendai Ice Rink in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which was the starting point for Hanyu as a skater and is still the hub for the skating star.

Hanyu also sounded eager to nurture future skaters. "In the future, I hope to be in a position to pass on my experiences and teach skating techniques fit for the times while studying them on my own as well."

