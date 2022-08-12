Team Discovers Human Vocal Anatomy Evolved for Speaking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers, led by Takeshi Nishimura, associate professor at Kyoto University’s Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior, has said that the human voice box evolved for speaking as a means to communicate.

The team found that humans have a simpler laryngeal anatomy than other primates. This allows humans to maintain long and stable speech sounds, as well as express complicated changes in speech sounds, the team said.

The team’s findings were published in the U.S. journal Science on Thursday.

The team analyzed the throats of specimens of 43 species of primates through a computed tomography scan.

It found that all primates except for humans had vocal membranes, in addition to vocal cords.

